Mirages of Winter is an adventure game about the passing of winter to spring and the link between man and nature.



Embark on a poetic journey through a beautiful island. Explore wonderful ink-painted sceneries and solve soothing puzzles. Find the five elemental essences in the world and use them to open new paths towards spring.



IMMERSIVE

A firsthand experience in fully drawn interactive landscapes filled with many creatures and hidden details inspired by Taoism philosophy.



POETIC

Inspiring and enchanting poems about the coming of spring and moments of harmony with nature.



MEDITATIVE

Easing puzzles inspired by nature.



MESMERISING MUSIC

An original yet uplifting soundtrack composed and recorded for the Daegeum, the traditional Korean bamboo flute.