egg – the ultimate public transport experience in Israel! All you need for a smooth, safe, and personalized ride – with no ads: - Smart route planning & live navigation Get tailored routes with live arrival times and updated stops. - Digital payments – fast & secure Pay directly from your phone – no Rav-Kav needed. Quick, safe, no prepayment. Just scan a QR code and get an instant digital ticket. - Personalized discounts Benefits for eligible riders: students, soldiers, seniors, and more. - Always ad-free A clean, focused travel experience. - Rav-Kav top-up & balance check Easily recharge your card or load discounts. Available on iPhone 8+ with iOS 16 or later. - Tickets booking for Egged intercity buses (including Eilat) Reserve tickets ahead of time, store them in the app, and abroad with confidence. - All your tickets in one place Access your digital tickets anytime – ready for your ride. - Customer service & support Contact support directly and enjoy fast, professional assistance. Download egg now and enjoy a smarter, easier, and safer ride with everything you need in one app.

egg - our first version is here! Plan smart public transport routes with real-time updates, navigate clearly, pay directly from your phone without Rav-Kav, book Egged tickets (including Eilat), and enjoy personalized discounts - all in a seamless, ad-free experience.

Thanks for riding with us 🚍✨

Better than the other competitors…

App Privacy

The developer, EGGED - Israel Transport Cooperative Society Ltd, indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include handling of data as described below. For more information, see the developer’s privacy policy.

Data Linked to You The following data may be collected and linked to your identity: Financial Info

Contact Info Data Not Linked to You The following data may be collected but it is not linked to your identity: Location

Contact Info

Identifiers

Usage Data

Diagnostics

Privacy practices may vary based on, for example, the features you use or your age. Learn More