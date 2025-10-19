egg – Israel's Public Transit 4+

egg – the ultimate public transport experience in Israel!
All you need for a smooth, safe, and personalized ride – with no ads:

- Smart route planning & live navigation
Get tailored routes with live arrival times and updated stops.

- Digital payments – fast & secure
Pay directly from your phone – no Rav-Kav needed. Quick, safe, no prepayment. Just scan a QR code and get an instant digital ticket.

- Personalized discounts
Benefits for eligible riders: students, soldiers, seniors, and more.

- Always ad-free
A clean, focused travel experience.

- Rav-Kav top-up & balance check
Easily recharge your card or load discounts. Available on iPhone 8+ with iOS 16 or later.

- Tickets booking for Egged intercity buses (including Eilat)
Reserve tickets ahead of time, store them in the app, and abroad with confidence.

- All your tickets in one place
Access your digital tickets anytime – ready for your ride.

- Customer service & support
Contact support directly and enjoy fast, professional assistance.

Download egg now and enjoy a smarter, easier, and safer ride with everything you need in one app.

egg - our first version is here!
Plan smart public transport routes with real-time updates, navigate clearly, pay directly from your phone without Rav-Kav,
book Egged tickets (including Eilat), and enjoy personalized discounts - all in a seamless, ad-free experience.

4.3 out of 5
Gal Rachlevski ,

Great overall

Better than the other competitors…

Dor Reznik ,

זמן טעינה מהיר!

האפליקציה נטענת שנות אור מהר יותר ממוביט ועובדת יותר מהר, מקווה שזה ישאר ככה בהמשך גם.
הצעה לשיפור - הוספת תמונות של משתמשים לתחנות אוטובוס, כמו במוביט

Developer Response ,

שמחים לשמוע שהאפליקציה מהירה בשבילך 🚀 תודה על ההצעה! נבחן לגרסאות הבאות.

Pnina 2222 ,

Works, simple, no commercials!

Great!

Developer Response ,

Thanks for riding with us 🚍✨

