Description
egg – the ultimate public transport experience in Israel!
All you need for a smooth, safe, and personalized ride – with no ads:
- Smart route planning & live navigation
Get tailored routes with live arrival times and updated stops.
- Digital payments – fast & secure
Pay directly from your phone – no Rav-Kav needed. Quick, safe, no prepayment. Just scan a QR code and get an instant digital ticket.
- Personalized discounts
Benefits for eligible riders: students, soldiers, seniors, and more.
- Always ad-free
A clean, focused travel experience.
- Rav-Kav top-up & balance check
Easily recharge your card or load discounts. Available on iPhone 8+ with iOS 16 or later.
- Tickets booking for Egged intercity buses (including Eilat)
Reserve tickets ahead of time, store them in the app, and abroad with confidence.
- All your tickets in one place
Access your digital tickets anytime – ready for your ride.
- Customer service & support
Contact support directly and enjoy fast, professional assistance.
Download egg now and enjoy a smarter, easier, and safer ride with everything you need in one app.
What’s New
Version 2.8.3
egg - our first version is here!
Plan smart public transport routes with real-time updates, navigate clearly, pay directly from your phone without Rav-Kav,
book Egged tickets (including Eilat), and enjoy personalized discounts - all in a seamless, ad-free experience.
Ratings and Reviews
Great overall
Better than the other competitors…
זמן טעינה מהיר!
האפליקציה נטענת שנות אור מהר יותר ממוביט ועובדת יותר מהר, מקווה שזה ישאר ככה בהמשך גם.
הצעה לשיפור - הוספת תמונות של משתמשים לתחנות אוטובוס, כמו במוביט
Developer Response ,
שמחים לשמוע שהאפליקציה מהירה בשבילך 🚀 תודה על ההצעה! נבחן לגרסאות הבאות.
Works, simple, no commercials!
Great!
Developer Response ,
Thanks for riding with us 🚍✨
App Privacy
The developer, EGGED - Israel Transport Cooperative Society Ltd, indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include handling of data as described below. For more information, see the developer’s privacy policy.
Data Linked to You
The following data may be collected and linked to your identity:
- Financial Info
- Contact Info
Data Not Linked to You
The following data may be collected but it is not linked to your identity:
- Location
- Contact Info
- Identifiers
- Usage Data
- Diagnostics
Privacy practices may vary based on, for example, the features you use or your age. Learn More
