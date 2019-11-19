Снимки экрана

The Unsplash app is home to over 1.5 million free high-resolution images brought to you by the world’s most generous community of photographers. Want in?

Beautiful, free images

With Unsplash, you’ve got access to over a million high-resolution photos that are free to do-whatever-you-want with. And with new images hand-selected every day, you’ll find the perfect photo for your next project — guaranteed.


Unlimited Unsplash Access

When you create a free account, you’ll be able to collect photos to keep coming back to and access them anywhere: iPhone, iPad, your computer — you name it.


Drag & Drop

Plus, our app plays well with others on iPad. Simply drag your favourite Unsplash photos into any app that supports drag & drop, like Keynote, Pages and Notes.


Anyone can join the Unsplash community

No pro camera? No problem! You don’t need fancy equipment to start contributing to Unsplash - submitting a photo can be as simple as picking up your phone and taking a few photos. So whether you’re new to photography or consider yourself a pro—your images are welcome here.


Make something awesome

Millions of creators from around the world have downloaded over 1 billion Unsplash images to create presentations, artwork, mockups, and more.


About Unsplash

We built Unsplash as a way to empower creativity by sharing copyright-free photography. Today, Unsplash hosts some of the world’s most widely-seen photos, contributed by a community of some of the most talented (and most generous) creators in the world. Curiosity piqued? Come contribute a shot, or spend some time browsing. Make something awesome at https://unsplash.com.

1.11.1

Guess what? You’re a few simple taps away from submitting your latest photos to Unsplash — thanks to our latest update. From a new photo picker, to a seamless way to add key details like the photo description, location, tags and exif info before submitting — it’s never been so easy to start contributing. Plus, there might just be a little surprise for you after you submit — upload a photo (or two) now to see for yourself.

Version 1.11.1

• Fixed a crash when submitting photos on iOS 11/12.
• Improved the error messages when authenticating.

4.7 из 5
Оценок: 266

Fkfy ,

Топ!!! 🔝

Это просто лучшая программа с фотками, что я видел

Isaac Val ,

Добавьте русский язык пожалуйста))

Add Russian please))

Андрей____ ,

Красота

Нет слов! Просто класс!

Unsplash Inc
16.6 МБ
Фото и видео
Требуется iOS 11.0 и новее. Совместимо с iPhone, iPad и iPod touch.

английский

12+
Редко/умеренно встречающиеся сцены с использованием или упоминанием алкогольной и табачной продукции или наркотических средств
Редко/умеренно встречающиеся материалы, предназначенные только для взрослых
© 2020 Unsplash Inc.
Бесплатно

  • Семейный доступ

    С помощью семейного доступа приложением смогут пользоваться до шести участников «Семьи».

