Explore a woolen world with two unlikely heroes and discover why the world is being threatened by metal insects. Search for hidden secrets, change shape to solve puzzles.



Woven is a relaxing adventure puzzle game with laidback gameplay.



You play as Stuffy, a well-meaning but rather clumsy stuffed animal that wanders the world alone. Quickly you discover Glitch, a metal firefly that has lost its memory and identity.



Find lost memories and discover secret caves, in an effort to unravel the mystery of their history.

To do so, Stuffy will need to change shape. By solving rhythm-puzzle machines, you unlock new shapes for Stuffy, and changing shape gives Stuffy new abilities. Elephant legs may be strong, but rabbit legs can jump.

Stuffy can also change colour, to solve riddles or hide from dangers.



You set out to explore a world made out of fabric, where stuffed animals once lived in peace. Everything appears to be well at first glance, but the world is not all it seems to be. Metal machines seem to have invaded the world. Are they here to destroy the woollen world? There are questions that need answering; why is Stuffy all alone? Why is Glitch here?



Features

- Your Stuffy, your style. Customize Stuff, with different body parts and fabrics.

- A fully voiced narrated story.

- Over a hundred different hidden fabrics to discover.

- Mix and match, a selection of different animal blueprints each with their own skillset.

- Experience a fully handcrafted world.

- Multiple worlds, each with their own unique ambiance, soundtrack and story.

- An epic adventure, told through rhyme.

- And much more.