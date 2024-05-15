Optimize your Mac with Cleano! Quickly clear Xcode clutter, free up disk space, and enhance system performance. Keep your development environment efficient.



With Cleano, you can easily maintain a lean development environment, allowing for faster builds and more efficient use of your Mac’s resources. Keep your system running smoothly with just a few clicks. Embrace the simplicity of NSCleaner and make it a core part of your development routine.



Here's how Cleano enhances your Mac's performance:



Xcode Derived Data Cleanup:

Detect and remove outdated or redundant derived data from Xcode, ensuring that only the most relevant build files and indexes are retained. This not only frees up significant disk space but also improves Xcode's performance.



Package Managers Cache Management:

Clean caches from popular package managers such as Swift Package Manager (SPM) and Carthage. By purging unused packages and temporary files, NSCleaner helps in recovering disk space and reducing build times.



Xcode Simulator Management with simctl:

Utilizes the simctl utility to manage installed Xcode simulators. This feature allows you to streamline your development environment by removing unused simulators and reclaiming valuable system resources.



Subscription Information:

- Cleano requires a subscription to access all modules except the Derived Data module. A subscription grants full access to Cleano's functionality.

- Upon launch, you will have free access to the Derived Data module. To unlock other modules, you will need to subscribe.

- Once you start your subscription, you will be billed automatically either monthly or annually, depending on your selection. You can cancel your subscription at any time. If you do, Cleano will disable paid features at the end of the subscription period, and only the Derived Data module will remain available.



See our Privacy Policy and Terms here:

https://github.com/deszip/Cleaner-Tracker/blob/main/PrivacyPolicy.md

https://github.com/deszip/Cleaner-Tracker/blob/main/eula.md



Feel free to report issues here:

https://github.com/deszip/Cleaner-Tracker



