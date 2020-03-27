Apple COVID-19 4+
Apple
- #1 in Health & Fitness
- Free
Description
The COVID-19 app has up-to-date information from trusted sources about the coronavirus disease that is impacting people across the world. It has a screening tool so you can find out what you should do now for yourself or for a loved one. And it gives you access to resources you may need to feel supported and informed.
The COVID-19 app is developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
• Use the simple screening tool to determine what you should do if you are concerned about COVID-19. Answer a few questions about symptoms, travel, and contact you’ve had with those who might have the disease. And then get a specific, recommended action based on the CDC’s current guidelines, such as practice social distancing or talk to a doctor.
• Save previous screening results for you or for a loved one to refer to at a later date or in conversations with a healthcare provider.
• Learn best practices for washing your hands, practicing social distancing, quarantining, monitoring your symptoms, and disinfecting surfaces.
• Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is at risk of serious illness and how to recognize the symptoms.
• Know that data you provide in the COVID-19 app will not be shared with Apple, the CDC, or anyone without your permission. Data entered will be stored and encrypted on device with a passcode.
This app was developed in partnership with CDC. It is not meant as an endorsement of any Apple products.
Version 1.0.2
Minor bug fixes.
needs to emphasize how EXTREMELY contagious covid19 is
Also needs to stress the stay-at-home orders which are now law in many states and counties. This illness can be transmitted to many others (who will also transmit to many others) before people have any idea they are sick. Local governments are giving out wildly different guidelines but everyone does need to Stay At Home to keep our healthcare workers alive.
Maybe more info about how many hospitals are already almost out of protective gear and the people supposed to help us are getting sick, even dying.
Thank you, Apple. Stay safe everyone.
No CoronaVirus Tracker Included
This app needs a CoronaVirus tracker included to be worth using. Right now we have tons medical apps on the AppStore that offer medical advice and medical information on the Virus. We also have a CoronaVirus tracker on the AppStore. What we don’t have is an app on the AppStore that has both combined. And apparently Apple didn’t see a point to make its app stand out from the other medical advice/medical information apps. So it’s no different than the other medical advice/medical information apps. If you already have one, this one is no different so don’t feel like you need to replace the other one with this one.
Good but there’s a major flaw
Great app, and potentially a model for more broadly addressing a range of public health needs.
Unfortunately, in the case of this outbreak, the app falls flat on one of its main requirements. Perhaps the most important question is, have you been in contact with someone with COVID-19? The app assumes you know and asks only about people who have been tested. But there’s a lack of testing available in the US.
I suspect my family has the disease but we are recovering nicely, and just need to self-isolate as a result. That means no testing for us. Without access to testing, there’s no way to know for certain if we have this particular virus or something else.
So you’ve got a questionnaire that blithely assumes testing is widely available, being completed by a community suffering from a dearth of testing. Not ideal.
Anyway, great work on the app.
- Apple Inc.
- 6.1 MB
- Health & Fitness
Requires iOS 13.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
English
- 4+
- © 2020
- Free
Family Sharing
With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.