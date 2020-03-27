The COVID-19 app has up-to-date information from trusted sources about the coronavirus disease that is impacting people across the world. It has a screening tool so you can find out what you should do now for yourself or for a loved one. And it gives you access to resources you may need to feel supported and informed.



The COVID-19 app is developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



• Use the simple screening tool to determine what you should do if you are concerned about COVID-19. Answer a few questions about symptoms, travel, and contact you’ve had with those who might have the disease. And then get a specific, recommended action based on the CDC’s current guidelines, such as practice social distancing or talk to a doctor.



• Save previous screening results for you or for a loved one to refer to at a later date or in conversations with a healthcare provider.



• Learn best practices for washing your hands, practicing social distancing, quarantining, monitoring your symptoms, and disinfecting surfaces.



• Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is at risk of serious illness and how to recognize the symptoms.



• Know that data you provide in the COVID-19 app will not be shared with Apple, the CDC, or anyone without your permission. Data entered will be stored and encrypted on device with a passcode.



This app was developed in partnership with CDC. It is not meant as an endorsement of any Apple products.