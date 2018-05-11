Detay Kıbrıs Gazetesi 4+

Mehmet Emin Aydin

Designed for iPad

    • Free

Screenshots

Description

Kıbrıs’ın Lider Haber Portalı - Detay Kıbrıs Gazetesi ile son dakika haberler, manşetler, köşe yazıları, yaşam, siyaset, politika ve çok daha fazlasına ulaşabilirsiniz.
www.detaykibris.com internet gazetesi ile habere internetin bulunduğu her yerde yanınızda.

Kıbrıs Müzakereleri, KKTC Cumhuriyet Meclisi, KKTC Nöbetçi Eczaneler, Kıbrıs Türk Basını, Hava Durumu, Gazete Manşetleri ve özel haber dosyalarına anında Detay Kıbrıs Gazetesi ile ulaşın.
info@detaykibris.com
haber@detaykibris.com

Telefon: 0392 444 7979 - Fax: 0392 2277351

What’s New

Version 1.0.0

Bu uygulama Apple tarafından Apple Watch uygulaması simgesini göstermek üzere güncellendi.

App Privacy

The developer, Mehmet Emin Aydin, has not provided details about its privacy practices and handling of data to Apple.

No Details Provided

The developer will be required to provide privacy details when they submit their next app update.

Information

Seller
Mehmet Emin Aydin
Size
67.3 MB
Category
News
Compatibility
iPhone
Requires iOS 8.0 or later.
iPad
Requires iPadOS 8.0 or later.
iPod touch
Requires iOS 8.0 or later.
Mac
Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip.
Languages

English

Age Rating
4+
Copyright
© Ince Detay Kibris Grafik Basin Yayin LTD
Price
Free

More By This Developer

Rûpela Nû

News

Pusula Haber

News

Karadenizin Sesi

News

POST İsviçre

News

Haksöz Haber

News

Bölge Gündem

News

You Might Also Like

Kıbrıs Haberleri

News

Tr724

News

TR724 eGAZETE

News

Kıbrıs Yenigün Haber

News

Cumhuriyet

News

Gundem Kıbrıs

News