While time counts down for mortals, Roger Wood walks with it.

The strangeness of his adoptive father and his own experience have shown him that the world is not what it seems.

Becoming a detective is to pass the time, or to investigate the truth of the undead.

The truth is in the world, also not in the world.

Looming and fragmented.

One day, he received a message from his adoptive father: come somewhere, here is the beginning of your question.

Okay, let's start with the beginning ...

• No boring mini-games, just mind twisting puzzles, hidden objects, clues and reasoning.

Version 2.0.1

Added some dialogue and optimized the experience.

4.0 out of 5
5 Ratings

old cat man ,

Worth playing

It’s a little hard for me, hints recharge too long. The others are good.

Developer Response ,

Thank you for your support, you are right, 30 minutes hint recharge is too long, I have changed it to 5 minutes on the new version, you can update then.

jane 8364647826 ,

The game is interesting

The atmosphere of the game is so good, it’s a little scary

Developer Response ,

I'm so glad you like it, and thank you very much for your support.

Northern Cardinal ,

Very challenging

Great unique game! Stuck on cat puzzle treble clef heart and doll.
Thanks for shortening hint time.

Developer Response ,

Thank you for your support. To get the heart you need to use "music magic" to get something to open the red door ^ ^

Seller
Nan Woo
Size
308.7 MB
Category
Games
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

English

Age Rating
12+
Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
Copyright
© 2020 Burrito Game
Price
$2.99

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

