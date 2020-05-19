Detective Undead 12+
Nan Woo
-
- $2.99
Screenshots
Description
While time counts down for mortals, Roger Wood walks with it.
The strangeness of his adoptive father and his own experience have shown him that the world is not what it seems.
Becoming a detective is to pass the time, or to investigate the truth of the undead.
The truth is in the world, also not in the world.
Looming and fragmented.
One day, he received a message from his adoptive father: come somewhere, here is the beginning of your question.
Okay, let's start with the beginning ...
• No boring mini-games, just mind twisting puzzles, hidden objects, clues and reasoning.
What’s New
Version 2.0.1
Added some dialogue and optimized the experience.
Ratings and ReviewsSee All
Worth playing
It’s a little hard for me, hints recharge too long. The others are good.
Developer Response ,
Thank you for your support, you are right, 30 minutes hint recharge is too long, I have changed it to 5 minutes on the new version, you can update then.
The game is interesting
The atmosphere of the game is so good, it’s a little scary
Developer Response ,
I'm so glad you like it, and thank you very much for your support.
Very challenging
Great unique game! Stuck on cat puzzle treble clef heart and doll.
Thanks for shortening hint time.
Developer Response ,
Thank you for your support. To get the heart you need to use "music magic" to get something to open the red door ^ ^
Information
- Seller
- Nan Woo
- Size
- 308.7 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
-
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
-
English
- Age Rating
- 12+
- Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
- Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
- Copyright
- © 2020 Burrito Game
- Price
- $2.99
Supports
-
Family Sharing
With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.