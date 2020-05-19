While time counts down for mortals, Roger Wood walks with it.



The strangeness of his adoptive father and his own experience have shown him that the world is not what it seems.



Becoming a detective is to pass the time, or to investigate the truth of the undead.



The truth is in the world, also not in the world.



Looming and fragmented.



One day, he received a message from his adoptive father: come somewhere, here is the beginning of your question.



Okay, let's start with the beginning ...



• No boring mini-games, just mind twisting puzzles, hidden objects, clues and reasoning.