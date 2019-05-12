JustStream is a great app that can mirror display on Mac to TV, mirror Mac to Chromecast, mirror Mac to Apple TV, and so on. You can stream your video to TV and enjoy it on big screen without any need of wires or cables or any additional hardware.



JustStream features at a glance:



**Supports a huge variety of video formats**



JustStream can work with pretty much any media file type, including the popular AVI, FLV, MKV, 3GP, MP4, MKV, MOV, AVI, WMV, MP3, WAV. The greatest thing about JustStream is that even if your movie format is not supported by a device you are streaming it to, the app can convert it on the fly. No need to search the web for conversion options and wait for hours - JustStream will smoothly run the conversion while you are already enjoying your content.



**Supports subtitles**



Doesn't matter if the subtitles your video comes with are external or embedded - JustStream features an advanced support for multiple subtitle formats. When streaming to Chromecast & Chromecast Ultra you can also change subtitle font, size and color.



**Streaming playlists**



Create playlists that you can stream non-stop, no matter how large they are. You can have hundreds of MP3 files or hundreds of short videos - JustStream lets you organize them in playlists and stream them on TV for your unlimited entertainment.



**Supports both external and embedded audio**



JustStream will effortlessly pick up both external and embedded soundtracks while streaming.



**Pause/Resume at your convenience**



With JustStream you can resume your video or audio from where playback was stopped at any time.



**JustStream is discreet**



The app is neatly tucked away in the menu bar only to be easily accessed exactly when you need it.



Mirror Mac screen & audio on TV, Chromecast & AppleTV



Your Mac or MacBook screen can be easily mirrored to Smart TV, Apple TV or Chromecast device. JustStream works with pretty much any brand including Samsung, Roku, LG, Sony, Panasonic and a huge number of other DLNA-certified devices.



**Advantages of mirroring Mac to TV: **



*Choose which screen (or connected monitor) will be displayed on TV.

Fit the streaming video to TV Screen.

*Decide whether to capture the movement of a mouse cursor.

*Decide whether to capture mouse clicks.

*Choose the output quality: Auto / Full HD (1080p) / HD (720p).



Free version offers you 40 minutes of uninterrupted streaming and mirroring. For unlimited streaming and mirroring, PRO version is available via in-app purchase for $9.99 as auto-renewable subscription.



If you like our app, please consider giving it a positive rating! Thank you!





