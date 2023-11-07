Quiche Browser 17+
Customizable web browser
Gregory de Jonckheere
Description
THE MOST CUSTOMIZABLE BROWSER
Create your perfect browsing experience, from feature-packed toolbars to minimalist designs that maximize webpage space.
• Personalize the toolbar by selecting the buttons you use most frequently. Optimize button placement and order for easy one-handed navigation, or if you are left-handed.
• Personalize the popup menu by selecting the buttons you use less frequently. Tweak each button size and placement.
• Personalize the address bar contents: show the page title, read time, site favicon, adjust the text size, and choose from a range of elegant visual styles.
• Personalize the toolbar color. Go white, gray, pink, dark, or even full black, and set different styles for light and dark modes.
• Personalize the long-press context menu.
• Optimize your screen space by setting the toolbar to condense itself or fully disappear when you scroll down a page.
ENHANCED TAB MANAGEMENT
For those struggling with tab management (no judgment), sort tabs by read time, group them by domain, and display them in list or grid views.
KEEP YOUR DATA FOR YOURSELF
Quiche Browser does not use any analytics, collect any personal information, or ask you to create an account.
COMING SOON
• Content blocker
• Reader mode
• Quick tab switching
A LABOR OF LOVE
I’m an independent French developer living in Tokyo, who originally designed and built Quiche Browser for my personal use. I hope you like it :-)
If you want to shape its future, please send your feedback and suggestions! I’ll personally read and respond to every message.
greg@quiche.works
indieapps.space/@quichebrowser
twitter.com/quichebrowser
instagram.com/quichebrowser
What’s New
Version 1.1
NEW
• Quiche Browser can now be set as the default browser! In Settings → Set as Default Browser → Default Browser App, select “Quiche Browser.”
• Release notes are available in Settings → What’s New.
Ratings and Reviews
The power user's browser
Quiche browser is the tool for power users of the web. Those who spend the majority of the time not in individual compartmentalized apps but in Safari. You can finally customize the browser and taylor it to your browsing habits. This app is not for you if you want some distant product designer to design a user experience for you; it's for the nerds who want to customize everything and mold the app to their idiosyncrasies.
Developer Response ,
I should hire you as a salesman 😄 Thanks a ton for taking the time to write that super kind review.
Blazingly fast
Tried it out and love the smoothness of everything. I could get used to this.
Simple & fast!
Best third party browser on the market, period!
Apple should acquire you as it is full of good ideas.
Must have!!!
Developer Response ,
Thanks Cedman!
App Privacy
The developer, Gregory de Jonckheere, indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include handling of data as described below. For more information, see the developer’s privacy policy.
Data Not Collected
The developer does not collect any data from this app.
Privacy practices may vary, for example, based on the features you use or your age. Learn More
- Gregory de Jonckheere
- 4.9 MB
- Utilities
- iPhone
- Requires iOS 16.4 or later.
English
- 17+ Unrestricted Web Access
- © 2023 Greg de J
- Free