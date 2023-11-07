THE MOST CUSTOMIZABLE BROWSER

Create your perfect browsing experience, from feature-packed toolbars to minimalist designs that maximize webpage space.



• Personalize the toolbar by selecting the buttons you use most frequently. Optimize button placement and order for easy one-handed navigation, or if you are left-handed.

• Personalize the popup menu by selecting the buttons you use less frequently. Tweak each button size and placement.

• Personalize the address bar contents: show the page title, read time, site favicon, adjust the text size, and choose from a range of elegant visual styles.

• Personalize the toolbar color. Go white, gray, pink, dark, or even full black, and set different styles for light and dark modes.

• Personalize the long-press context menu.

• Optimize your screen space by setting the toolbar to condense itself or fully disappear when you scroll down a page.



ENHANCED TAB MANAGEMENT

For those struggling with tab management (no judgment), sort tabs by read time, group them by domain, and display them in list or grid views.



KEEP YOUR DATA FOR YOURSELF

Quiche Browser does not use any analytics, collect any personal information, or ask you to create an account.



COMING SOON

• Content blocker

• Reader mode

• Quick tab switching



A LABOR OF LOVE

I’m an independent French developer living in Tokyo, who originally designed and built Quiche Browser for my personal use. I hope you like it :-)



If you want to shape its future, please send your feedback and suggestions! I’ll personally read and respond to every message.



