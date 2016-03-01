Start your adventure!



EPISODE 1: LAUNCH OF THE SCREAMING NARWHAL

While stripping the evil pirate LeChuck of his demonic mojo, Guybrush Threepwood inadvertently infects the entire Caribbean with his arch-fiend's voodoo. Guybrush must stop a mysterious pox that’s transforming buccaneers into unruly pirate monsters!



* First part of a five-episode saga with an intriguing storyline that becomes deeper and more entangled as it unfolds

* Series favorites Guybrush, LeChuck, Elaine, Stan, and the Voodoo Lady are joined by a new cast of characters

* Streamlined adventure gameplay with all the humor, romance, and swashbuckling excitement that made the franchise famous



Useful control tips:

* Two-finger touch to view selectable items on screen

* Double-tap to skip dialog





"Rich in humor, character, puzzles, and reverence to its forerunners, this is the ultimate adventure game for Monkey Island fans." -TouchArcade

"Confident continuation of the franchise..." -PocketGamer

"Looks great and sounds even better; good puzzle variety; witty dialogue…" -SlideToPlay





____________________________________________



NOTE: This app is compatible with an iPhone 3GS or third generation equivalent iPod or later.



Gift this App: Click the arrow next to “Buy App” on the iTunes® App Store.



MORE GREAT ADVENTURES BY TELLTALE GAMES:

Batman: The Telltale Series

Batman: The Enemy Within

The Wolf Among us

Puzzle Agent





Never miss out on great deals, news and updates. Visit us at…

TelltaleGames.com

facebook.com/TelltaleGames

twitter.com/TelltaleGames

youtube.com/TelltaleGames