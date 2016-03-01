Tales of Monkey Island Ep 1 12+
LCG Entertainment, Inc.
- $4.99
Screenshots
Description
Start your adventure!
EPISODE 1: LAUNCH OF THE SCREAMING NARWHAL
While stripping the evil pirate LeChuck of his demonic mojo, Guybrush Threepwood inadvertently infects the entire Caribbean with his arch-fiend's voodoo. Guybrush must stop a mysterious pox that’s transforming buccaneers into unruly pirate monsters!
* First part of a five-episode saga with an intriguing storyline that becomes deeper and more entangled as it unfolds
* Series favorites Guybrush, LeChuck, Elaine, Stan, and the Voodoo Lady are joined by a new cast of characters
* Streamlined adventure gameplay with all the humor, romance, and swashbuckling excitement that made the franchise famous
Useful control tips:
* Two-finger touch to view selectable items on screen
* Double-tap to skip dialog
"Rich in humor, character, puzzles, and reverence to its forerunners, this is the ultimate adventure game for Monkey Island fans." -TouchArcade
"Confident continuation of the franchise..." -PocketGamer
"Looks great and sounds even better; good puzzle variety; witty dialogue…" -SlideToPlay
NOTE: This app is compatible with an iPhone 3GS or third generation equivalent iPod or later.
What’s New
Version 1.4
Re-release with minor bug fixes
Ratings and Reviews
Monkey Island
The game doesnt work well on my phone. Objects i am suppose to tap end up placed behind icons no matter how I turn the phone. So i am just stuck.
Saved games are broken
The game crashes when trying to load any saved game from prior to this version.
Aside from a show-stopping bug that never should have made it through quality control, it's a great game! Looking forward to seeing a fix before I play again.
Horrible Letdown
I was so excited to try this game, as I have many memories of the original. It crashes every time I try to start a game. I have never made it past the main menu. Total disappointment and waste of money.
App Privacy
The developer, LCG Entertainment, Inc., indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include handling of data as described below. For more information, see the developer’s privacy policy.
Data Not Linked to You
The following data may be collected but it is not linked to your identity:
- Diagnostics
Privacy practices may vary, for example, based on the features you use or your age. Learn More
Information
- Seller
- LCG Entertainment, Inc.
- Size
- 366.2 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
- iPhone
- Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
- iPad
- Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
- iPod touch
- Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
- Languages
English
- Age Rating
- 12+ Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
- Copyright
- LucasArts and the LucasArts logo are trademarks of Lucasfilm Ltd. ©1990-2015. Telltale, Telltale Games, and the Telltale logo are trademarks of LCG Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.
- Price
- $4.99
Supports
Family Sharing
With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.