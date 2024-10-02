There are times in life, when we have to be present. We can't be seen looking at our phones, no matter how boring the activity in front of us may be. So we just sit there, losing brain cells by the second. At least, thats how things were BEFORE TIK!



LIFE AFTER TIK:

Boredom is a thing of the past! Tik has no sounds or visuals, meaning you can play it anytime, anywhere! Just hold your phone in your hand, whether it be under a desk or in your pocket, and tap away! Because Tik uses haptic feedback (the thing your phone does when you make a purchase, or hold the send button in iMessages for a couple seconds) in order to provide interactive, immersive gameplay, there's no need to ever look at the screen or hear anything!





OK. SO HOW DOES TIK WORK?

You will feel a series of 5 to 8 “Tiks” (haptic vibrations). Then, try to copy the rhythm of the sequence by tapping it anywhere on the screen. If the timing of your taps is close enough, you win! If not, Tik will replay the sequence so you can try again.





THIS SEEMS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!

It Is! Well, almost, because it is true! Download Tik today and say goodbye to mundane meetings and boring presentations forever!



HAVE A QUESTION?

We would love to hear it! Please reach out to us at freestyle.feedback@gmail.com



(One more thing. We realize that Tik may be accessible to those with certain disabilities since the game relies solely on haptic feedback. We have added accessibility support within the app, but if there is anything else we can add to make the app more accessible please let us know by reaching out at freestyle.feedback@gmail.com or by telling us in a review. Thank you!)