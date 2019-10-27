Windscribe VPN: Your All-in-One Solution for Privacy, Security, and Unrestricted Internet Access Windscribe VPN for iOS is your go-to tool for privacy, security, and unrestricted internet access. With post-quantum encryption now available, Windscribe ensures your data is protected against future threats, all while providing you with the best VPN experience possible. WHY WINDSCRIBE VPN Trusted by millions worldwide, recognized as a PCMag Editors’ Choice, and proven in court to protect your data, Windscribe is the ideal VPN for browsing, streaming, and connecting without limits. We’re independently owned, open-source, and audited. Our no-logs policy isn’t just promised - it’s backed up in real legal cases. Whether you're securing public Wi-Fi in New York, bypassing geo-blocks to access global content, or streaming in 4K from your living room, Windscribe is built to keep you safe and connected. WHAT WINDSCRIBE VPN CAN DO Windscribe delivers a full privacy and performance solution to every user, free or paid: • High-speed 10 Gbps servers for fast downloads, smooth streaming, and low-latency gaming. • Streaming access to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, Sling TV, BBC iPlayer, DAZN, FuboTV and more, no matter where you are • Tracker & threat blocking to stop advertisers from profiling you, plus filter out malicious sites so pages load faster, cleaner, and safer. • AES-256 encryption with Perfect Forward Secrecy to secure every packet. • Post-Quantum Encryption built-in on WireGuard®. • 6 secure protocols: WireGuard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), IKEv2, Stealth, and Wstunnel. • DNS leak protection to keep your browsing history private. • Firewall kill switch (Always on VPN) to block all traffic if your VPN connection drops. • Multi-platform support on iOS, macOS, AppleTV, iPad, plus more! • Anti-censorship mode for restrictive school and work networks STARTER PLAN — 10GB/month, no credit card needed Every Windscribe user gets the full privacy and security stack above. Our free plan is perfect for trying Windscribe and securing essential browsing, with: • 10 GB monthly data allowance • Access to core global server locations GO PRO — Unlimited data, global access Upgrading to Pro unlocks the complete Windscribe experience: • Unlimited data and bandwidth, so you can browse, stream, and download without caps. • Access to all 69+ countries & locations, including: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, UAE, United States, Vietnam. • Port forwarding for hosting game servers or accessing devices remotely. • P2P support for secure file sharing without throttling. Pro is ideal for heavy streamers, frequent travelers, and anyone who wants total access to the fastest servers and every location we offer. WHY USERS TRUST WINDSCRIBE VPN • PCMag Editors’ Choice for quality and performance. • Court-proven privacy, not just marketing claims. • Open-source apps and third-party audits for total transparency. • Works seamlessly whether you need a US IP address abroad or want to access global content from home. • Built and maintained by a team focused on privacy, not corporate shareholders. Download Windscribe VPN today. Start free to secure your connection instantly, or go Pro for unlimited access, all server locations, and the fastest VPN speeds available. WireGuard® is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld.

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