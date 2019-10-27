Windscribe VPN: Your All-in-One Solution for Privacy, Security, and Unrestricted Internet Access
Windscribe VPN for iOS is your go-to tool for privacy, security, and unrestricted internet access. With post-quantum encryption now available, Windscribe ensures your data is protected against future threats, all while providing you with the best VPN experience possible.
WHY WINDSCRIBE VPN
Trusted by millions worldwide, recognized as a PCMag Editors’ Choice, and proven in court to protect your data, Windscribe is the ideal VPN for browsing, streaming, and connecting without limits.
We’re independently owned, open-source, and audited. Our no-logs policy isn’t just promised - it’s backed up in real legal cases. Whether you're securing public Wi-Fi in New York, bypassing geo-blocks to access global content, or streaming in 4K from your living room, Windscribe is built to keep you safe and connected.
WHAT WINDSCRIBE VPN CAN DO
Windscribe delivers a full privacy and performance solution to every user, free or paid:
• High-speed 10 Gbps servers for fast downloads, smooth streaming, and low-latency gaming.
• Streaming access to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, Sling TV, BBC iPlayer, DAZN, FuboTV and more, no matter where you are
• Tracker & threat blocking to stop advertisers from profiling you, plus filter out malicious sites so pages load faster, cleaner, and safer.
• AES-256 encryption with Perfect Forward Secrecy to secure every packet.
• Post-Quantum Encryption built-in on WireGuard®.
• 6 secure protocols: WireGuard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), IKEv2, Stealth, and Wstunnel.
• DNS leak protection to keep your browsing history private.
• Firewall kill switch (Always on VPN) to block all traffic if your VPN connection drops.
• Multi-platform support on iOS, macOS, AppleTV, iPad, plus more!
• Anti-censorship mode for restrictive school and work networks
STARTER PLAN — 10GB/month, no credit card needed
Every Windscribe user gets the full privacy and security stack above.
Our free plan is perfect for trying Windscribe and securing essential browsing, with:
• 10 GB monthly data allowance
• Access to core global server locations
GO PRO — Unlimited data, global access
Upgrading to Pro unlocks the complete Windscribe experience:
• Unlimited data and bandwidth, so you can browse, stream, and download without caps.
• Access to all 69+ countries & locations, including: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, UAE, United States, Vietnam.
• Port forwarding for hosting game servers or accessing devices remotely.
• P2P support for secure file sharing without throttling.
Pro is ideal for heavy streamers, frequent travelers, and anyone who wants total access to the fastest servers and every location we offer.
WHY USERS TRUST WINDSCRIBE VPN
• PCMag Editors’ Choice for quality and performance.
• Court-proven privacy, not just marketing claims.
• Open-source apps and third-party audits for total transparency.
• Works seamlessly whether you need a US IP address abroad or want to access global content from home.
• Built and maintained by a team focused on privacy, not corporate shareholders.
Download Windscribe VPN today.
Start free to secure your connection instantly, or go Pro for unlimited access, all server locations, and the fastest VPN speeds available.
WireGuard® is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld.
I never thought I would voluntarily pay for a VPN service until I encountered Windscribe. Their free trial is just over-the-top generous, the service works perfectly, the Netflix server locations are super useful and most of all their security bot R.O.B.E.R.T. is something I wish I had my entire life. There are simply too many things that make me love Windscribe. The app used to be buggy (couldn’t disconnect/connect to vpn randomly) but since the last upgrade it’s perfect, you can customize an « à-la-carte » plan if you don’t need all locations, marketing emails (and I’m ashamed to say it) are just the best I’ve ever seen, their Twitter is hilarious, their online help bot is 1 - actually helpful 2 - super cute and the devs are just nice people you can talk to and will help you figure out what’s wrong instead of taking 2 weeks to send auto-generated « thank you for your feedback. We’re trying hard to improve your experience blabla... » emails like other companies. A big thank you to the devs for this service (and fixing a big issue I had by releasing an update through the beta channel as we were chatting), and to the whole team at Windscribe. I love you.
Worst VPN out there
74Y84415
Does not work and has not worked since 2019. I have contacted support and have been unable to get my app to work since the owners changed. They do not give a &$@$ about customers and charged my card for an extra despite providing no service or help. DO NOT use Windscribe. They also request and default to using your precise location for themselves, and while you can toggle it off it is completely contradictory of the function of the app.Update to the response: I have contacted support and the app suddenly started to function again, only after mentioning potentially initiating a chargeback via my credit company though and not after my multiple initial requests. While obviously it may be unrelated the company nor its associates have done anything to make me feel as though my information is safe nor have they made me feel like I am getting all the service advertised/payed for. Based on the responses I received I, personally, will be cancelling and feel as though I have been cheated in some form. Previous issues with the company were able to be resolved in days, my latest issue took approximately 10 months to resolve despite frequent logins and attempts on different devices. I truly hope for your other customers that this was an isolated incident but I will never be returning and will ensure all my friends and family never use this service.
Developer Response
Hi there, sorry to hear you were unsatisfied. We would be happy to help you getting things working as they should! Please submit a ticket to Support here (and mention this review) so that we can assist you further: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket
Fantastic VPN Service.
SyloktheDefiled
Been using Windscribe for over a year now and it has never dissappointed. I was originally looking for a way to block in-app and website ads and used AdGuard for about a year, but eventually it just stopped working - ads would show through or at least take up screenspace despite links not working, and website hidden popups never went away. Even using their DNS address(es) didn't work. Aside from Adguard, I've used a couple other of the "big name" VPN's like Surfshark (similar issues to adguard) and Norton (safety issues) and just couldn't justify the value of the subscriptions.Using Windscribe, it does pretty much everything I'd expect a VPN to be capable of, and on top of that it blocks ads across any website I've visited with the DNS filter. All that for just nine bucks a month is pretty killer. I think Windscribe has to be one of the most - if not *the* most consumer friendly VPN services out there, and with both mobile and desktop applications it's incredibly convenient.
Overall, Amazing VPN!
aries !
This VPN is great. It has a sleek design, it's simple to use, and it has a variety of features that you can experiment with. Me personally, I really enjoy how the R.O.B.E.R.T configurations allow you to block specific content on websites and applications. Furthermore, the amount of servers there are on the paid and free plan is also something amazing. Along with the 6 connection protocols. Those combined, you have lots and lots of combinations of servers and protocols to choose from. For me, all of this would give this VPN 5 stars, however there's a reason why I gave it 4.The coverage in China isn't the best. My first 4 days into my trip, I was successfully able to connect to LA, NYC, and Paris servers without an issue. The days following, I was completely unable to connect to any server, no matter what protocol I used. Additionally, the app just fails to connect or even attempt a connection at times. On multiple occasions I have tapped the big power button to try and connect to a server, with no animation playing or any signs of an attempted connection.Overall, this VPN is great, and I would recommend it, even for use in China.
Bug fixes, crash fixes, and internal improvements to enhance stability and performance.
Version 3.11.1
The developer, Windscribe Limited, indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include handling of data as described below. For more information, see the developer’s privacy policy .
Data Not Collected
The developer does not collect any data from this app.
Privacy practices may vary, for example, based on the features you use or your age. Learn More
Accessibility
The developer has not yet indicated which accessibility features this app supports. Learn More