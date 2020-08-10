Wanderlust: Transsiberian 12+
Travel to the heart of Russia
Description
Stay home, but don’t let that stop you from travelling!
Embark on a trip to the easternmost reaches of Eurasia onboard the longest railway line in the world. Travel without leaving home in a choice-based narrative game from the makers of The Witcher.
Transsiberian is a standalone new chapter of the critically acclaimed Wanderlust: Travel Stories.
REVIEWS of Wanderlust: Travel Stories
9/10 - GameReactor
8/10 - The Sixth Axis
4/5 - Adventure Gamers
8.5/10 - GRYOnline
AWARDS of Wanderlust Travel Stories:
Best Game Narrative - Baltic Sea Awards 2019
Best Mobile Game - Digital Dragons Indie Showcase Award 2019
Community Vote - Digital Dragons Indie Showcase Award 2019
IndieCade Paris Nominee
THE JOURNEY BEGINS
It’s the fall of 2010. Two men board the Trans-Siberian railway. They have 9,289 km to go from Moscow to Vladivostok, and it might be just enough time for them to finally start being honest with each other.
MAKE THIS JOURNEY YOUR OWN
Travel as you really would, or try something different. Be open and friendly or stay careful in unknown places. Make new acquaintances or avoid other people. Your interaction with the world shapes the way the world interacts with you.
TRAVEL TO THE HEART AND SOUL OF RUSSIA
From monumental Moscow to never-ending birch woods to lonely roads of Siberia, there’s much more to Russia than meets the eye. Soak up its unique atmosphere and find yourself in situations you’d probably never experience face to face.
WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF TRAVEL STORIES
Make this hour-long standalone adventure your introduction to the acclaimed Wanderlust: Travel Stories anthology, or expand the grand journey from the base game.
Make decisions that impact the story
Enjoy inspiring visuals and music
Engage in interesting conversations
Soak up the atmosphere of Siberia through beautiful photos
Sit back and get lost in the interactive adventure
START THE JOURNEY NOW!
Compatibility: This game is not compatible with iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPad Air 1.
Broken app: Buyer beware!
App crashes repeatedly upon opening. Tried deleting and re-downloading — no dice. In hopes that the developers will read this review: I am using an iPad Pro 10.5” running iOS 13.5 and no, I will not be upgrading to iOS 14 for at least three months while Apple plays quality control on early upgraders’ devices. Anyway, if this app is as good as their other Wanderlust title, I hope they push out a fix pronto. Meanwhile it’s a big fail👎
P.S. Developers, if you hurry up and fix it, I am willing to update this review — just email me via 🍏
