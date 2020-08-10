Stay home, but don’t let that stop you from travelling!



Embark on a trip to the easternmost reaches of Eurasia onboard the longest railway line in the world. Travel without leaving home in a choice-based narrative game from the makers of The Witcher.



Transsiberian is a standalone new chapter of the critically acclaimed Wanderlust: Travel Stories.



REVIEWS of Wanderlust: Travel Stories

9/10 - GameReactor

8/10 - The Sixth Axis

4/5 - Adventure Gamers

8.5/10 - GRYOnline



AWARDS of Wanderlust Travel Stories:

Best Game Narrative - Baltic Sea Awards 2019

Best Mobile Game - Digital Dragons Indie Showcase Award 2019

Community Vote - Digital Dragons Indie Showcase Award 2019

IndieCade Paris Nominee





THE JOURNEY BEGINS



It’s the fall of 2010. Two men board the Trans-Siberian railway. They have 9,289 km to go from Moscow to Vladivostok, and it might be just enough time for them to finally start being honest with each other.





MAKE THIS JOURNEY YOUR OWN



Travel as you really would, or try something different. Be open and friendly or stay careful in unknown places. Make new acquaintances or avoid other people. Your interaction with the world shapes the way the world interacts with you.





TRAVEL TO THE HEART AND SOUL OF RUSSIA



From monumental Moscow to never-ending birch woods to lonely roads of Siberia, there’s much more to Russia than meets the eye. Soak up its unique atmosphere and find yourself in situations you’d probably never experience face to face.





WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF TRAVEL STORIES



Make this hour-long standalone adventure your introduction to the acclaimed Wanderlust: Travel Stories anthology, or expand the grand journey from the base game.



Make decisions that impact the story

Enjoy inspiring visuals and music

Engage in interesting conversations

Soak up the atmosphere of Siberia through beautiful photos

Sit back and get lost in the interactive adventure



Compatibility: This game is not compatible with iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPad Air 1.

