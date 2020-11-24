Screenshots

Embracelet is a puzzle adventure game set in Northern Norway - a unique coming of age story about love, loss, friendship and family - and a magical bracelet with mysterious powers!

EXPLORATION, PUZZLES AND AN EXCITING STORY IN A UNIQUE SETTING

Embracelet puts you in the role of Jesper, a Norwegian teenager who lives with his mom in the city.
One day he is handed an old bracelet by his Grandfather who grew up in a fishing community up north. This bracelet has powers - strange, mysterious powers!

Jesper is given the task to unravel the mystery behind the bracelet. Where does it come from? Who does it belong to? And why did his Grandfather leave the island and his old life behind?

- EXPLORE A BEAUTIFUL, NORTHERN NORWEGIAN ISLAND
- SOLVE PUZZLES USING THE MAGICAL BRACELET
- MAKE FRIENDS AND CHOICES THAT CAN AFFECT THE OUTCOME OF THE STORY

With its gentle difficulty level, intriguing story and beautiful soundtrack, Embracelet is a game for anyone looking for a wholesome, emotional adventure.

Embracelet is made by Mattis Folkestad, one man team behind the award-winning adventure game Milkmaid of the Milky Way.

