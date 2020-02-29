The New York Times 12+
Description
Understand the world around you with original reporting from The New York Times. Free to download, The Times app lets you tap into expert coverage from 1700 journalists in 160 countries worldwide. From breaking news to opinion, business, tech and the arts, subscribers get unlimited access to groundbreaking reporting, analysis and commentary.
Be the first to know about major events and must-read stories with the following features:
• Wake up with The Morning, your a.m. guide to what’s happening and why it matters. It’s the news you need to start your day.
• Live Briefings bring you moment-by-moment updates on developing stories, from experts in the field.
• For You is a space for discovery, where you can relax with articles, games and guides based on your interests. Save your favorites to read later on any device.
• Absorb the facts fast and experience stories in new ways with innovative graphics and data visualizations.
• Keep up with the latest news at a glance with the NYT widget. You’ll get the latest headlines right on your homescreen.
• Enjoy a little escape with our Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee and puzzles throughout the day. Save your game and return to finish whenever convenient.
• Listen to our original podcasts, including “The Daily,” ‘The Ezra Klein Show” and “Sway.”
• Keep your friends and colleagues informed with the ability to share articles, photos and videos on your favorite social platforms.
Love the app, miss most popular
I am a product director on another large scale mobile app, and I love the NYT app. It’s visually appealing and thoughtful and I appreciate so many of the changes you guys have made throughout the past years. My only wish, is that you stop moving the “most popular” articles section. First it was a carousel (my favorite), then you limited it to a list view of only 4, then it was moved to a completely different part of your navigation and I had to search for it, and now it’s gone. I can’t find it. I enjoy seeing what’s most read for several reasons and am bummed it’s gone. If I could make one request, please bring this back to your timeline.
An additional comment - I find your newer navigation confusing. You’ve essentially moved the whole navigation under “browse”, not an immediately obvious title for this. And “for you” is not relevant to me, what I read, or what I do. I literally play spelling bee every, single, day and hate that I have to scroll all the way to the bottom of timeline (while it’s updating which pushes me up the timeline, to only have to scroll down more) to get to it. If “for you” was really stuff I use, it should have spelling bee but it doesn’t.
This is the only app review I’ve ever written, i promise. And I’m writing it more because I love the content and the app but wish these few things could change. Leaving feedback because I’m hoping it’s helpful!
Latest “upgrade” is a downgrade
As content, the NYT can’t be beat. But this latest “resdesign” of the app is bad enough to make me write a review for the first time. In a word it is over-designed. When scrolling through the main page, it will suddenly “readjust”, meaning an ad has loaded somewhere in the feed and you have lost your place as it races upwards for you to view it. Once is bad but this happens a couple of times in a single scroll.
When you read an article, the new design has changed the place of the back arrow for part of the navigation but is not the same throughout. I don’t like playing guess where the arrowis. But the biggest and reoccurring issue is the Sections page. What used to be a clear list of sections has now been buried under blocks of articles the NYT wants to spotlight for whatever reason. If I scrolled past it the first time, I don’t need to scroll past it again. I’m here to find a particular section, I know what I want.
Finally, the NYT really, really needs to work on the accuracy of their search function. It is ludicrous that I can’t find an article from 3 days ago using specific keywords. For such great content, it’s criminal to make it disappear. Please do better, NYT!!!
Only works sporadically, can’t zoom, not intuitive
I use a VPN (a mainstream, widely available one) and many apps/sites don’t load properly. NYT’s app is odd because it works occasionally, but not usually—I don’t know if this is because of the VPN or if the app is just bad (but it seems to have a bunch of positive reviews so maybe it’s just me?). When I click on a push notification, it opens the app but only goes to the last article that was open, even if it was several weeks ago. Not useful. Then, if I search for the story, it only sometimes loads. I usually end up just using the website or relying on the morning briefing newsletter (so why am I paying for a subscription??). Another annoying aspect of the app is that you can’t zoom in on photos—I find myself doing this a lot on the website because there are interesting things to see and the phone screen is so small; it’s always a frustrating surprise when I try to zoom on the app and nothing happens. Aside from those specific issues, I also find it a little confusing/unintuitive how to find specific stories. Maybe I should be able to answer some questions about what interests me, and then it curates my home page based on my self-reported likes and my past views/reads. I could then use the “sections” page as a backup. Obviously NYT is the gold standard of journalism, but I’m surprised and irritated every time I remember how bad their app is. The app does look nice—I guess that’s worth +1 star.
