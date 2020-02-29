Understand the world around you with original reporting from The New York Times. Free to download, The Times app lets you tap into expert coverage from 1700 journalists in 160 countries worldwide. From breaking news to opinion, business, tech and the arts, subscribers get unlimited access to groundbreaking reporting, analysis and commentary.



Be the first to know about major events and must-read stories with the following features:

• Wake up with The Morning, your a.m. guide to what’s happening and why it matters. It’s the news you need to start your day.

• Live Briefings bring you moment-by-moment updates on developing stories, from experts in the field.

• For You is a space for discovery, where you can relax with articles, games and guides based on your interests. Save your favorites to read later on any device.

• Absorb the facts fast and experience stories in new ways with innovative graphics and data visualizations.

• Keep up with the latest news at a glance with the NYT widget. You’ll get the latest headlines right on your homescreen.

• Enjoy a little escape with our Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee and puzzles throughout the day. Save your game and return to finish whenever convenient.

• Listen to our original podcasts, including “The Daily,” ‘The Ezra Klein Show” and “Sway.”

• Keep your friends and colleagues informed with the ability to share articles, photos and videos on your favorite social platforms.



DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS:

• Basic - unlimited digital access to news and analysis for $16.99* per month or $129.99* per year (save over 25% compared to a monthly subscription).

• All Access - unlimited digital access, plus access to the NYT Games, NYT Cooking, and one bonus digital subscription for $24.99* per month or $199.99* per year.

*Sales taxes may apply



PAYMENT AND AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS:

IF YOU SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW YORK TIMES VIA THIS APP, PAYMENT WILL BE CHARGED BY APPLE TO YOUR APPLE ID ACCOUNT AT CONFIRMATION OF PURCHASE. YOUR APPLE ID ACCOUNT WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY CHARGED FOR RENEWAL AT THE APPLICABLE RATE SHOWN TO YOU AT THE TIME OF SUBSCRIPTION EVERY 4 WEEKS (FOR MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTIONS) OR EVERY YEAR (FOR ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS) WITHIN 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE END OF THE CURRENT BILLING PERIOD. YOU WILL BE CHARGED IN ADVANCE. YOUR SUBSCRIPTION WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW EACH MONTH OR YEAR UNLESS IT IS CANCELED AT LEAST 24-HOURS BEFORE THE END OF THE CURRENT PERIOD. TO CANCEL, PLEASE TURN OFF AUTO-RENEW AT LEAST 24-HOURS BEFORE THE END OF THE CURRENT PERIOD. YOU CAN TURN OFF AUTO-RENEW AT ANY TIME FROM YOUR ITUNES ACCOUNT SETTINGS. CANCELATION TAKES EFFECT AT THE END OF THE CURRENT BILLING PERIOD.



BY DOWNLOADING THE NEW YORK TIMES APP, you agree to:

• The automatic renewal terms stated above.

• The New York Times Privacy Policy: https://www.nytimes.com/privacy/privacy-policy

• The New York Times Cookie Policy: https://www.nytimes.com/privacy/cookie-policy

• The New York Times California Privacy Notices: http://www.nytimes.com/privacy/california-notice

• The New York Times Terms of Service: https://www.nytimes.com/content/help/rights/terms/terms-of-service.html

• Apple Terms of Sale: https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html



* Promotional offers for new subscribers only. Smartphone and tablet apps are not supported on all devices. Basic Digital Access subscriptions do not include e-reader editions. Prices shown are in U.S. dollars. Other restrictions apply.