Welcome to the new WISH-TV Weather app! You can trust the Storm Track 8 weather experts to deliver Central Indiana's most accurate hour-by-hour forecast and for the week ahead. PLUS - we customize the forecast just for you. With the WISH-TV Weather app, you'll get life-saving push alerts sent right to your fingertips. You'll also get our very latest forecasts sent straight to you. Traveling? Not a problem! Take the Storm Track 8 team along with you for updated alerts no matter where you are.
Features:
• Local conditions, no matter where you are
• An interactive radar that you can customize to your preference
• Automated alerts of severe weather
• All the latest school, church and business closings
• Live, streaming newscasts from News 8
• Access to the Storm Track 8 weather blog
Ratings and Reviews
A great app
Easy to navigate and looks good on the phone.
Does Not Recognize My Town
The previous version of the app recognized my town but this version does not.
While my town appears in the drop-down list, the app “corrects” me by picking the same name but in a different state.
Not a lot of value until this is fixed.
