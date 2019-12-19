Screenshots

Welcome to the new WISH-TV Weather app! You can trust the Storm Track 8 weather experts to deliver Central Indiana's most accurate hour-by-hour forecast and for the week ahead. PLUS - we customize the forecast just for you. With the WISH-TV Weather app, you'll get life-saving push alerts sent right to your fingertips. You'll also get our very latest forecasts sent straight to you. Traveling? Not a problem! Take the Storm Track 8 team along with you for updated alerts no matter where you are.

• Local conditions, no matter where you are
• An interactive radar that you can customize to your preference
• Automated alerts of severe weather
• All the latest school, church and business closings
• Live, streaming newscasts from News 8
• Access to the Storm Track 8 weather blog

4.0 out of 5
6 Ratings

Jools in TN ,

A great app

Easy to navigate and looks good on the phone.

steve-of-indiana ,

Does Not Recognize My Town

The previous version of the app recognized my town but this version does not.

While my town appears in the drop-down list, the app “corrects” me by picking the same name but in a different state.

Not a lot of value until this is fixed.

Seller
CHANNEL 8 WISH TV
Size
134.4 MB
Category
Weather
Compatibility

Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Languages

English

Age Rating
4+
Location
This app may use your location even when it isn't open, which can decrease battery life.
Copyright
© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC.
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

