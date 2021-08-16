What Remains of Edith Finch 12+
Annapurna Interactive
Designed for iPad
-
- #40 in Adventure
-
- $4.99
Screenshots
Description
*ATTENTION* Works with compatible Apple devices below.
What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state.
As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.
The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member's death.
Ultimately, it's a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us.
Created by Giant Sparrow, the team behind the first-person painting game The Unfinished Swan.
iPhone - 7th generation and higher
iPhone SE - 2nd generation
iPad - 6th generation and higher
iPad Air - 3rd generation and higher
iPad mini - 5th generation and higher
iPod touch - 7th generation
iPad Pro - 2nd generation and higher
Ratings and Reviews
Game with an Impact!
This game left me with a powerful impression that our life is short and we must cherish it! Few other games have left such a lasting impression on me!
I keep revisiting it every so often just to experience the stories and feelings again! I'm happy that now I'll get to do that anywhere I go!
Thank you for bringing this to iPhone!
Great Port of a Transcendent Game
Not to sound dramatic, but a life changing game here. As someone who’s experienced a lot of family deaths in the last decade, this game offers an otherworldly, cathartic experience, which really goes to show what AI games are really all about - not just about entertainment, but thought provoking, emotional adventures. As a follow up to Unfinished Swan, incredible work of art here Giant Sparrow.
Needs some work
Game is certainly impressive to see on mobile, but has issues. Lacks any kind of visual, frame rate or gameplay tweaks. Also has always-on aim assist that snaps player view to awkward angles. No sensitivity options either. If these things were addressed I think it would be a very strong port.
App Privacy
The developer, Annapurna Interactive, indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include handling of data as described below. For more information, see the developer’s privacy policy.
Data Not Linked to You
The following data may be collected but it is not linked to your identity:
- Usage Data
Privacy practices may vary, for example, based on the features you use or your age. Learn More
Information
- Seller
- Annapurna Games, LLC
- Size
- 2.9 GB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
-
- iPhone
- Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
- iPad
- Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
- iPod touch
- Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
- Mac
- Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip.
- Languages
-
English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish
- Age Rating
- 12+ Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes Infrequent/Mild Medical/Treatment Information Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
- Copyright
- © 2021 The Legal Fiction of Edith Finch, LLC. All rights reserved. Developed by Giant Sparrow, Inc. Published by Annapurna Interactive under exclusive license.
- Price
- $4.99
Supports
-
Family Sharing
With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.